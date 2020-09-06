Wow, Responsible Riders Follow Roosevelt Island Bike Signage Around Blackwell Turnaround Instead Of Going Against One Way Traffic On Manhattan Side - Resident Suggests Painting Bike Lane Green For Visual Direction Cue
Today, spotted one of few times riders followed Roosevelt Island No Bike signage
and went around Blackwell Turnaround to Queens side of Main Street instead of going against traffic on Manhattan side of Main Street.
The Roosevelt Island Twitterverse reacts:
Responsible bikers ❤️ For the ones not so experienced, we need to paint a green bike path for a visual cue. Also, the bike lanes should start at each @CitiBikeNYC station leading to the main lane—-“Follow the Green Brick Road”. pic.twitter.com/kLjfLNUl54— Love Not Hate (@ieh_nyc) September 6, 2020
The signs are not easily visible. There is no map at the @CitiBikeNYC stations showing where and how to bike on our island. We need dedicated bike lanes with large markings on the street.— Thierry Rolling (@T19R84) September 7, 2020
It is easy, just look how it is done elsewhere in bike-friendly cities.
They worked this time. First time I ever saw it— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) September 6, 2020
