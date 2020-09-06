Sunday, September 6, 2020

Wow, Responsible Riders Follow Roosevelt Island Bike Signage Around Blackwell Turnaround Instead Of Going Against One Way Traffic On Manhattan Side - Resident Suggests Painting Bike Lane Green For Visual Direction Cue

Today, spotted one of few times riders followed Roosevelt Island No Bike signage


and went around Blackwell Turnaround to Queens side of Main Street instead of going against traffic on Manhattan side of Main Street.

The Roosevelt Island Twitterverse reacts:


Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:42:00 PM

Labels: , , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )