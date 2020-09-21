You're Invited To Virtual Roosevelt Island Community Conversation With Cornell Faculty Professor Tanzeem Choudhury Tuesday September 22 - Can Precision Technology Shape The Future Of Mental Health?
The Roosevelt Island Community Conversation with Cornell Tech Faculty series continues tomorrow, September 22, but because of the Coronavirus Pandemic, the conversation will be virtual, taking place on Zoom, instead of on the Cornell Tech campus. According to Cornell Tech:
Tanzeem Choudhury: Can Precision Technology Shape the Future of Mental Health?
DATE: Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020
TIME: 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm EDT
RSVP: Register at bit.ly/3c4Rsm5 Zoom link to be provided upon registration.
You may also email Jane.Swanson@cornell.edu or call 646-220-1505.
ABOUT TANZEEM
Tanzeem Choudhury is the Roger and Joelle Burnell Professor in Integrated Health and Technology at the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute at Cornell Tech in Information Sciences and a co-founder of HealthRhythms Inc. She obtained her bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering from University of Rochester and her master’s and Ph.D. from the Media Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.) in 2004. Professor Choudhury has been at Cornell since 2011 and joined Cornell Tech in 2019. At Cornell, Tanzeem directs the People-Aware Computing group, which works on inventing the future of technology-assisted wellbeing. Prior to Cornell, she was a member of the computer science faculty at Dartmouth and worked at Intel Research. She is a recipient of the MIT Technology Review TR35 award, NSF CAREER award, and a TED Fellowship.These events are free and open to the public.
Here's more on Professor Tanzeem Choudhury
Register for tomorrow's Cornell Tech Faculty Community Conversation at bit.ly/3c4Rsm5. Zoom link to be provided upon registration.
Prior Cornell Tech Faculty Community Conversations include:
- Professor Serge Belongie on Computer Vision, Machine Learning and Augmented Reality. Watch the video here.
- Professor Nicolai Dell on Creating Tech For Underserved Communities. Watch the video here.
- Professor Mor Naaman on Tech, Media & Democracy. Don't have video of that presentation.
- Professor James Grimmelman on Law, Technology and the Sealand Data Haven. Watch the video here.
0 comments :
Post a Comment