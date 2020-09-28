Monday, September 28, 2020

You're Invited To Weill Cornell Medicine & NY Presbyterian Virtual Zoom Fall Health & Wellness Seminars - September 29 Covid 19 And Stroke, October 6 Pediatric Emergencies During Covid 19 And October 13 Maternal Health, What You Need To Know Before, During And After Pregnancy

The Fall 2020 Weill Cornell Medicine & NY Presbyterian free Health & Wellness Seminars are being held virtually this year on Zoom due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. According to Weill Cornell Medicine:

You're invited to these upcoming virtual Weill Cornell Medicine/NY Presbyterian 2020 Health & Wellness Seminars:

 Register here for the Zoom Link.

