You're Invited To Weill Cornell Medicine & NY Presbyterian Virtual Zoom Fall Health & Wellness Seminars - September 29 Covid 19 And Stroke, October 6 Pediatric Emergencies During Covid 19 And October 13 Maternal Health, What You Need To Know Before, During And After Pregnancy
The Fall 2020 Weill Cornell Medicine & NY Presbyterian free Health & Wellness Seminars are being held virtually this year on Zoom due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. According to Weill Cornell Medicine:
Join us tomorrow for our next Health and Wellness Seminar Series in partnership with @nyphospital on the topic "COVID-19 and Stroke: What Should I Know?" with Drs. Alexander Merkler and Saad Mir of @WCMCNeurology.— Weill Cornell Medicine (@WeillCornell) September 28, 2020
Tuesday, 9/29
6:30 PM
Register: https://t.co/gNmrjPJHaL pic.twitter.com/mtrXyTbS3b
You're invited to these upcoming virtual Weill Cornell Medicine/NY Presbyterian 2020 Health & Wellness Seminars:
- Tuesday, September 29 COVID-19 and Stroke: What Should I Know?Alexander Merkler MD, Saad Mir, MD
- Tuesday, October 6 Managing Pediatrics Emergencies During COVID-19 Nicole L. Gerber, MD Anthony Yuen, MD Deborah Levine, MD Shari Platt, MD
- Tuesday, October 13 Maternal Health: What You Need to Know Before, During & After the Pregnancy Journey Laura Riley, MD Robin B. Kalish, MD, FACOG
