Assemblymember Seawright And Congresswoman Maloney Visit And Show Support For Roosevelt Island Wildlife Freedom Foundation Cat Sanctuaries - RIOC Says It Will Not Displace The Cats And Will Work Out Agreement
Last Wednesday, October 14, Roosevelt Island's NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright visited with Wildlife Freedom Foundation (WFF) Founder Rosanna Ceruzzi at the Octagon Cat Sanctuary,
Cat sanctuary takes up a nice size fenced in area of Southpoint Park that had previously been open to the public and now is exclusively for use by Cat sanctuary. Don’t know the exact square footage. pic.twitter.com/SarBt1uXs0— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) September 29, 2020
As previously reported, the WFF Cat Sanctuaries had been threatened with eviction later this month by the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) but the threat was later rescinded by Acting RIOC President Shelton Haynes following protests by WFF supporters and intervention by Assemblymember Seawright.
During Ms Seawright's visit to the Octagon Cat Sanctuary on Wednesday, I asked her and Ms Ceruzzi about the current status of negotiations with RIOC. Ms Seawright said that she was successful in getting RIOC to halt it's attempt to charge WFF $400 in rent during the Covid Pandemic.
Ms Ceruzzi noted that there were not Feral Cats at the Roosevelt Island Sanctuaries but rather former house cats abandoned when owners moved away.
Following the interview, I asked Ms Ceruzzi if the $400 rental fee sought by RIOC was for each of the sanctuaries or for the 4 in total. She declined to answer that question.
During yesterday's RIOC Operations Advisory Commmittee meeting, Acting RIOC President Shelton Haynes was asked by RIOC Director David Kraut about the Cat Sanctuary controversy. According to Mr Haynes:
... Negotiations broke down and then it became public...We're not going to displace Rossana or the Cats. We're going to work with them as best as possible and that's what we're doing....
... We've been having discussions with them as early as June. we want to make sure we finalize them as early as possible....
Mr. Kraut added:
... As long as the cats are in the shelter by the time cold weather comes, I'm happy and the cats are happy....
More on the background of this story at prior post.
Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright visited the WFF cat sanctuaries. The kitties had a talk with her...😻😻😻@wffny @SeawrightForNY @RepMaloney @ny1desk @nypost @CBSNewYork @NBCNewYork @fox5ny @ABC pic.twitter.com/x5xooR3ngQ— Wildlife Freedom Foundation (@wffny) October 15, 2020
Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney visited one of our Cat sanctuaries and was welcomed by Kiwi who asked her to protect him and his whiskered friends 😻😻@wffny @RepMaloney @SeawrightForNY @CBSNewYork @fox5ny @ABC @ny1desk @nypost @NYDailyNews pic.twitter.com/LMtu2TLsAl— Wildlife Freedom Foundation (@wffny) October 15, 2020
