Free Flu Shot Tomorrow, Wednesday October 21 At Carter Burden Roosevelt Island Senior Center, All Are Welcome, First Come, First Serve - This Could Be The Most Important Flu Shot You Ever Get This Year Says NYC Health Department
The Carter Burden Network Roosevelt Island Senior Center (546 Main Street) is offering free flu shots tomorrow. You don't have to be a Senior to get the Flu Shot. It's available to all. Come on by to the Senior Center at 546 Main Street from 10 AM to 12;30 PM for your flu shot.. First come, first serve. Please bring your insurance info.(The Flyer says Seniors Only but I'm told the Flu Shot is available for all)
