Help Wanted Close To Home, Part Time Administrative Assistant For Roosevelt Island Financial Services Business Needed - Also, Advice On Getting A Job During Covid 19 Pandemic

Are you looking for a job on Roosevelt Island and have Administrative Assistant experience? Financial services experience is a plus. 

If yes, there's a part time job waiting for you close to home right here on Roosevelt Island.

Call 212 644 8231 for more info.

Here's some advice on getting a job during the Covid 19 Pandemic.

Good Luck!

