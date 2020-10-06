Help Wanted Close To Home, Part Time Administrative Assistant For Roosevelt Island Financial Services Business Needed - Also, Advice On Getting A Job During Covid 19 Pandemic
Are you looking for a job on Roosevelt Island and have Administrative Assistant experience? Financial services experience is a plus.
If yes, there's a part time job waiting for you close to home right here on Roosevelt Island.
Call 212 644 8231 for more info.
Here's some advice on getting a job during the Covid 19 Pandemic.
