Meet Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival Artist Vanessa From Staten Island, Describes Her Mural Representing Blind Justice And Statue Of Liberty - First Time Visitor And She Loves Roosevelt Island
Artist Vanessa Kreytak from Staten Island describes her Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival mural representing Blind Justice and Statue of Liberty. This was her first time visiting Roosevelt Island and says she loves Roosevelt Island
More interviews with Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival artists here.View this post on Instagram
Artist Vanessa from Staten Island describes Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival mural representing Blind Justice and Statue of Liberty. And she loves Roosevelt Island. Click on link in bio to subscribe to Roosevelt Islander Email Daily Newsletter for latest news and information received in your Inbox 9pm each night. Or copy and paste this link to subscribe to daily newsletter. eepurl.com/gTonan
0 comments :
Post a Comment