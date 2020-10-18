More Roosevelt Island Wildlife - Hawk Spotted Perched In Tree Then Soaring Over Over Roosevelt Island
The Roosevelt Island Twitterverse reports:
The Cooper’s hawk was on a tree, then flew over Roosevelt Island yesterday. It prob just finished a meal, there’s a spot of red on its breast which you can still see on the last pic, flying several meters high above. #birdcp #birdsofprey #birdphotography #GlobalBigDay pic.twitter.com/ObGkGBtY1D— Gigi A (@gigi_nyc) October 18, 2020
