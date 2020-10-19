No Good Shepherd Plaza Reindeer Sled This Year - RIOC Cancels 2020 Roosevelt Island Holiday Lights Display Due To Revenue Shortfalls Says Acting President Shelton Haynes - Not Known Yet What Other Events Will Be Cancelled Too
Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Acting President Shelton Haynes announced during the October 15 Operations Advisory Committee meeting that the annual Roosevelt Island Holiday Lights display will be cancelled this year due to revenue shortfalls.
No Reindeer sled,
no Roosevelt Landings Arcade Lights,
no Tram Plaza animal lights
or any other Holiday Lights.
Mr Haynes explained that RIOC is currently experiencing a $2.7 million revenue loss this year and reducing it's community events budget from $150 Thousand annually to $50 Thousand.
Last Friday,I asked Mr Haynes what other upcoming Roosevelt Island events will be cancelled. Will update when answer received.
