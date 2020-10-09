Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre And Dance Alliance Expanding Childrens Programming And Space - Moving Into Main Street Retail Space Formerly Occupied By Music & Play Station
Hudson Related Shops On Main Street announced today that the Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) is taking over the space formerly occupied by the Music & Play Station.Shops on Main Street:
We are very excited to announce that Main Street Theater and Dance Alliance (MSTDA) will be expanding to Main Street! The MSTDA programs enrich the lives of so many Roosevelt islanders starting at age 0. We are big fans of everything they do and are happy that they will be moving into 507 Main Street and are officially part of Shops on Main. We will miss Music & Play Station and wish Bridget and Owen Johnston fulfilling and prosperous adventures as they move to the West Coast.
MST&DA adds:
Hey Roosevelt Island!!!
Kristi and Kimbirdlee of MSTDA have some exciting news!!! Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance is coming to Main Street!!!
Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance has been an integral part of the cultural fabric of Roosevelt Island for almost 40 years. We are now thrilled to expand our programming to 507 Main St!
Our classes for toddlers and students from age 5 and under will now take place where the Music and Play Station was.
Our aim is to be the bridge to the young children and families who loved taking classes with Owen and Bridget Johnston by offering music, drama and dance for ages 5 and under. We will continue to offer the same high quality music, theatrical and dance training as well as performing opportunities to everyone in our diverse community as we always have. Roosevelt Islanders will also have the opportunity to take private music lessons in piano, voice, violin, guitar, acting and audition preparation. Our location at 548 Main Street within the Cultural Center and the Howe Theatre will continue to operate with classes for all ages, as well.
Over the last 3 years, MSTDA has grown and this expansion is just what we and our families need! Please stop in to say hello at 507 Main St and be sure to check out our schedule for the Winter Semester (coming out soon!). www.mstda.org
Some classes that will be offered:
- PLAYMAKERS PRESCHOOL DRAMA
- SING-A-LONG w/ J-Fad the Rad Dad
- PRIVATE MUSIC INSTRUCTION
- PRE-BALLET
- LITTLE DANCERS
- CAPOIERA
The Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance strives to nourish creativity by providing high quality music, theatrical and dance training as well as performing opportunities to everyone in our diverse community. We believe that every person, child or adult, should have the opportunity to participate in the arts, regardless of cultural, socio-economic, ethnic background or age.
More info on MST&DA at their web site and
