Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 School PTA Holding Elections October 29 For Executive Board and School Leadership Council - Nominations Accepted Until Election
The Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 PTA is holding elections for their Executive Board and School Leadership Team (SLT) on October 29.
Current PS/IS 217 PTA President Irena Durkovic is not running for the upcoming term. Ms Durkovic reports:
I never had aspirations to be a PTA president, but was asked to do it since nobody else wanted to. I could see how 217 was improving and knew that the work PTA did had directly influenced that. I thought that instead of just enjoying the benefits of someone else's work, it was my civic duty to volunteer.
Once on a board I continued to work alongside my fellow board members on organizing and simplifying the structure. There were a lot of small victories along the way, but the highlight has definitely been the PTA’s ability to support the school and help them safely re-open this fall. The most challenging part of being on a PTA board was facilitating effective communication between school, families and Roosevelt Island community. I consider it a great personal success being able to volunteer and help my community for the past two years, and I am looking forward to seeing new parents take the lead.
More info on Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 PTA elections here.
NYC Department of Education PS/IS 217 School Quality report here.
0 comments :
Post a Comment