Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 School PTA Holding Elections October 29 For Executive Board and School Leadership Council - Nominations Accepted Until Election

The Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 PTA is holding elections for their Executive Board and School Leadership Team (SLT) on October 29. 

Nominations for the positions are accepted thru the October 29 election date.
Current PS/IS 217 PTA President Irena Durkovic is not running for the upcoming term. Ms Durkovic reports:

I never had aspirations to be a PTA president, but was asked to do it since nobody else wanted to. I could see how 217 was improving and knew that the work PTA did had directly influenced that. I thought that instead of just enjoying the benefits of someone else's work, it was my civic duty to volunteer. 

Once on a board I continued to work alongside my fellow board members on organizing and simplifying the structure. There were a lot of small victories along the way, but the highlight has definitely been the PTA’s ability to support the school and help them safely re-open this fall. The most challenging part of being on a PTA board was facilitating effective communication between school, families and Roosevelt Island community. I consider it a great personal success being able to volunteer and help my community for the past two years, and I am looking forward to seeing new parents take the lead.

More info on Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 PTA elections here.

NYC Department of Education PS/IS 217 School Quality report here.

