Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend - Subway, Tram, Ferry & Citibike - Keep Your Social Distance And Wear Face Covering - MTA Has New Real Time Subway Data Map Too
According to the MTA:
TUNNEL REHABILITATION
Oct 30 - Nov 2, Fri 9:45 PM to Mon 1 AM F Trains are replaced by the E between 21 St-Queensbridge and Delancey St/Essex St
You asked, we listened. Now, planning your travel ahead of time is easier than ever with our new Live Subway Map.— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) October 28, 2020
Check upcoming outages, planned work, and service changes with just a few clicks.
Check it out.
There is a Roosevelt Island Tram Cabin 20 passenger Covid-19 Social Distancing limit.
Just a reminder that masks are required when you travel with us.— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) September 14, 2020
If you don't have a mask, stop by a @NYCTSubway station booth or ask an @LIRR or @MetroNorth station ambassador for a free one.
Starting today, customers who refuse to wear a mask could receive a $50 fine. pic.twitter.com/phjVA9kv4z
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) was recently asked by a resident:
There has been a lot of complaints again about terrible tram congestion and waiting times at weekends, with one resident saying that she waited an hour to get back from Manhattan in the tram queue.
Can you look into the issue again and consider solutions such as a red bus service on weekends for tourists and retaining the tram for residents during this period ?
The Red Bus Shuttle to Manhattan is hardly used during the week but really necessary at the weekend when limits on numbers inside each tram, alongside visitors, makes using it impossible
RIOC spokesperson Jessica Cerrone replied:
Thank you for your feedback. We have notified the Transportation Director about this issue, however, we are not considering priority access to the Tram for residents.
Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which now extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side.
Also, Roosevelt Island has a new transportation option with the recent addition of Citbike docking stations.
NYC Ferry Winter Schedule goes into effect Monday, November 2, 2020. Please preview schedules and plan your commute accordingly: https://t.co/0Oohu3gizU #NYCFerry pic.twitter.com/fMr2VR3Y41— NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) October 26, 2020
