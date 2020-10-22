Teenager Climbs Above Queensboro Bridge Pedestrian Path to Sit On Girder Perched High Above Roosevelt Island And East River This Afternoon Until Removed By NYPD Emergency Services Unit
At about 4:30 this afternoon, a 17 year old male walking on the Queensboro Bridge pedestrian path started to climb up the bridge and sat down on a girder
Roosevelt Island residents looking up to get a glimpse of Nypd rescuing teenager who climbed above Queensboro Bridge pedestrian path and was sitting on girder. pic.twitter.com/DaUw82b9zs— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) October 22, 2020
NYPD Emergency Services Unit.
One witness said:
Watched this unfold with NYPD ESU on bridge talking this young man in crisis down. It won't make big news but you have to admire the patience and dedication here. Seeing it on a telescope you could observe the Police Officer and his compassion and care.
CBS New York video has up close view.
According to an NYPD spokesperson, the teenager was taken to the 19th precinct.
The 17 year old live streamed the incident on You Tube. While perched on the Bridge he told the police he "just wanted to get a better view".
