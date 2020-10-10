Watch Wonderful Roosevelt Island Concert By Leonardo Suarez Paz’s PIAZZOLLA 100: Cuartetango & Bandoneon Celebrating Liberty And Promoting The Vote
A small group of lucky visitors to the Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park enjoyed a socially distanced concert last Thursday afternoon, October 8, by the Leonardo Suarez Paz’s PIAZZOLLA 100: Cuartetango string quartet & bandoneon:
The wonderful performance :
Celebrating LIBERTY - Promoting the VOTE
can now be enjoyed by you and many others on this video. (Click on the full screen icon at bottom right of video for best view).
According to the group's web page:
The Four Freedoms Park Conservancy hosts a special preview of Leonardo Suarez Paz’s PIAZZOLLA 100 Festival whose mission it is to celebrate liberty and honor the invaluable contribution of immigrants to society, including our namesake’s, the Argentine born and New York raised composer who mentored Leonardo Suarez Paz.
The program will feature the double Latin GRAMMY-Award nominated Cuartetango string quartet and bandoneon.
- Leonardo Suarez Paz, director, violin, vocals,
- Hector Omar Falcon, violin
- Ron Lawrence, viola
- Danny Miller, cello and
- Rodolfo Zanetti, bandoneon.
We will celebrate the freedom of expression and perform in honor of Piazzolla’s violinist Fernando Suarez Paz, who passed away on September 12th, 2020 and whose fearless authenticity helped shape the sound of Nuevo Tango. In a time when the world needs justice and equality, there couldn’t have been a better way to reaffirm our belief in the essential human freedoms than celebrating it at the Four Freedoms Park with a Nuevo Tango concert, a genre born out of the search for liberty.
The park is tribute to the life and vision of Franklin D. Roosevelt, a son of New York and a beloved president who, with great courage in troubled times, expanded and preserved the democratic way of life. Conceived in the 1970’s and opened in 2012, the park’s design was the last major work of Louis Kahn, an immigrant to the US and one of the most celebrated architects of the twentieth century. A sculpture of FDR by Jo Davidson, who was amazed by Roosevelt’s “unshakable faith in man” graces the forecourt of the park and reminds us that “in Roosevelt’s tremendous relief program, the artist too was included.”
MORE ABOUT FDR 4 FREEDOMS PARK
VOTE - A SPECIAL CALL TO ACTION
The concert will include a special call to action, reminding our live and online audience members to REGISTER and VOTE in the November election. Voter registration forms and stamps will be available on site at the park before, during and after the concert.
Clich here to enjoy more performances from the Leonardo Suarez Paz’s PIAZZOLLA 100 Festival including a Nuevo Tango Ballet at the FDR 4 Freedoms Park and concert at Good Shepherd Chapel.
