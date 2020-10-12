Monday, October 12, 2020

Woman Reports Male Exposed Himself At Roosevelt Island F Train Subway Station Lower Level Yesterday - Man Gone When NYPD Transit And PSD Arrive At Scene

 


According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Daily Incident reports:

10/11/20 – 2050 – 400 Main Street (platform) – Public Lewdness – PSD responded – Referred to Transit PD.
RIOC Public Safety Deparment Chief Kevin Brown adds:
The public lewdness complaint occurred on the lower level of the F train. A complainant walked into PSD and stated she witnessed a male exposing himself. PSD notified the transit police and responded to the location. Upon arrival not both NYPD and PSD the male was gone on arrival.

