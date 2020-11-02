Election Day Is Tomorrow, Tuesday November 3, Are You Ready To Vote - Roosevelt Island Polling Location Is PS/IS 217 At 645 Main Street Open 6 AM To 9 PM, You Can Drop Off Absentee Ballot There Too
The Roosevelt Island polling location is PS/IS 217 at 645 Main Street and is open from 6 AM to 9 PM.
Are you ready? Election Day 2020 is tomorrow.— NYCBoardOfElections (@BOENYC) November 2, 2020
If you have any last minute questions or concerns, find the answers you need at https://t.co/DElJTAXAFN pic.twitter.com/nUFrMnfbij
Remember you can drop off your marked absentee ballot at any Early voting site or Election Day poll site on 11/3. pic.twitter.com/og0AXSPMJt— NYCBoardOfElections (@BOENYC) November 1, 2020
We have always said that our poll workers are unsung heroes who keep democracy alive! Please take a moment of your time to listen to this essential worker detail his experience as a pollworker. Thank you!! pic.twitter.com/YHEXSOh1Nh— NYCBoardOfElections (@BOENYC) November 1, 2020
