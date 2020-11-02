Monday, November 2, 2020

Election Day Is Tomorrow, Tuesday November 3, Are You Ready To Vote - Roosevelt Island Polling Location Is PS/IS 217 At 645 Main Street Open 6 AM To 9 PM, You Can Drop Off Absentee Ballot There Too


The Roosevelt Island polling location is PS/IS 217 at 645 Main Street and is open from 6 AM to 9 PM.

