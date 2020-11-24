Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins Dies Yesterday At 93 - Roosevelt Island Remembers Him As Gracious Gentleman, Friendly Tram Rider And Tennis Lover
Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins died yesterday at the age of 93.
Mayor Dinkins was often seen on the Roosevelt Island Tram on his way back and forth from playing tennis at the Roosevelt Island Racquet Club.
Mayor Dinkins was a frequent rider on the Roosevelt Island Tram on way to play tennis at the RI Racquet Club. He was a real Gentleman. RIP Mayor Dinkins. https://t.co/UgKSOOBl93— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) November 24, 2020
For many years the Hon. Mayor David Dinkins would ride the Roosevelt Island Tram to play tennis on the Island. He was always gracious to anyone who asked for a photo or inquired about his dear wife Joyce. Indeed a good man and a true gentleman. RIP ✊🏾🙅🏾♂️— NamelyNorm (@NamelyNorm) November 24, 2020
David Dinkins loved tennis. I played with him once, doubles on Roosevelt Island about 20 years ago. He liked to hit drop shots, which made his name an aptronym. RIP— Peter Lattman (@peterlattman) November 24, 2020
About Dinkins: When my kid was 2, we lived on Roosevelt Island and rode the tram every morning. Dinkins would often be on the tram with us after his tennis game. More than once, he was sitting in the particular seat my kid loved, and offered it to them, knowing that was true.— John Krinsky (@warofposition) November 24, 2020
RIP David Dinkins, the first mayor I remember winning a campaign. (I remember Koch but not his campaigning.) Dinkins used to play tennis on Roosevelt Island with the local kids, including my friend’s brother.— Tavie Gravyboat 🐳 (@TheRealTavie) November 24, 2020
Skip Hartman, the owner of the Roosevelt Island Racquet Club remembers his friend David Dinkins:
David and I really met while watching a competition at the Harlem Armory in 1975. He was then Clerk of the City of New York and an influential leader in the Democratic Party. I was a budding indoor tennis entrepreneur. He actually was part of a group of tennis friends that was then playing at my first indoor club, Stadium Tennis Center in the Bronx. David loved to play tennis, was a solid intermediate player who kept improving his game , He greatly admired Arthur Ashe and embraced NYJTL's mission of bringing tennis to all children. He gladly served on the NYJTL Board from 1975 to 1985, and then again, after serving as Manhattan Borough President and Mayor, from 1994 to 2020. 36 years. He was instrumental in the early 1980's introducing NYJTL to the NYC Board of Education and his prestige opened many doors to NYJTL's work.
When David became Mayor he and Joyce lived in Gracie Mansion, the Mayor's official residence. Sara and I lived ( and still do) a few hundred feet away. David wanted to play in the mornings for exercise and relief. If he had to last minute cancel for a City emergency, I would not be way out of pocket. So from his many tennis friends I got the call to play. We played vigorous singles tennis several weekday mornings for the next 22 years, and became best friends.
Our City has lost a great public servant and elder statesman. NYJTL has lost an invaluable supporter. Tennis has lost an enthusiastic player. The USTA has lost a devoted leader. I have lost the best friend a person could have. David, Joyce, David Jr., Donna and their families will always be loved by us.
The NYC crime drop for which Rudy Giuliani is perpetually taking credit actually began under Dinkins. Crime dropped in the each of the final three years of his 4-year term, reversing a 30-year trend. https://t.co/c740IyUrBu— Radley Balko (@radleybalko) November 24, 2020
Dinkins rebuilt neighborhoods, gave poor children after school centers and expanded police force. 11 years Ago Rudy Giuliani launched a patented scabrous attacks on the former mayor, and I looked at his mayoralty and found better than many realized: https://t.co/vsIdK9NIAi— Michael Powell (@powellnyt) November 24, 2020
Condolences to his family and friends.
Rest in peace Mr Mayor.
