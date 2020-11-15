Gorgeous Photos Of Roosevelt Island Waterfront Promenade Autumnal Colors And Sunrise Seen From Tram By Local Artist Georgette Sinclair
Roosevelt Island artist Georgette Sinclair shares these photos
Ms Sinclair's photos of an October Sunrise seen from the Roosevelt Island Tram are stunning too.
According to Ms Sinclair:
I am a Roosevelt Islander Islander for more then 30 years. I am in love with this Island that never stops amazing me with its beauty. I am an artist at my soul, I belong to different art organizations, including Gallery RIVAA.
I paint and photographed moments in time of the Island and it is never enough. I am into poetic scapes and I wish I could paint more. I work full time as a Doctor of Audiology and I am just stealing time for painting.
I am also a member of the Salmagundi Club since 2000, and I served as one of the Vice Presidents for 4 years, and continue to be part of the art committee. The club has 2 art auctions per year. At the spring auction they sold one of my paintings of a beautiful tree from 4 Freedom Park
which I painted last year in full autumn colors.
This past weekend I went to see my beloved tree that inspired me, and I was heartbroken to see that it was cut off completely, they killed it along with the other beautiful trees from the Manhattan side.
I love the Island and I experience so many of the changes during the years, but I did not expect this.
You can learn more of Ms Sinclair's art work at Gallery RIVAA, Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) and her website.
