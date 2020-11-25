Granny Annie's And Nisi Kitchen Open For Socially Distanced Roosevelt Island Thanksgiving Dinner, Cornell Cafe Closed - If You're Cooking At Home, Brussel Sprouts With Butternut Squash Recipe From Chef Danny, Pumpkin Pie And Healthy Holiday Cooking Tips From Foodtown
If you don't want to cook and are looking to go out for a socially distanced Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow on Roosevelt Island, consider Granny Annie's
or Nisi Kitchen
The Cafe @Cornell Tech is closed for Thanksgiving thru Sunday and will reopen Monday, November 30
Cafe @Cornell Tech Chef Danny
Also a Pumpkin Pie recipe
and healthy Thanksgiving cooking tips
from Roosevelt Island's Foodtown supermarket.
Happy Thanksgiving.
0 comments :
Post a Comment