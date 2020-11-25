Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Granny Annie's And Nisi Kitchen Open For Socially Distanced Roosevelt Island Thanksgiving Dinner, Cornell Cafe Closed - If You're Cooking At Home, Brussel Sprouts With Butternut Squash Recipe From Chef Danny, Pumpkin Pie And Healthy Holiday Cooking Tips From Foodtown

If you don't want to cook and are looking to go out for a socially distanced Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow on Roosevelt Island, consider Granny Annie's


or Nisi Kitchen
The Cafe @Cornell Tech is closed for Thanksgiving thru Sunday and will reopen Monday, November 30
If you're cooking Thanksgiving at home, try this Brussel Sprouts with Butternut Squash recipe from Cafe @Cornell Tech Chef Danny

Also a Pumpkin Pie recipe

   

 and healthy Thanksgiving cooking tips  

from Roosevelt Island's Foodtown supermarket.

Happy Thanksgiving.

