How Did Roosevelt Island Vote In 2020 Presidential Election - Trump Or Biden? Take A Deep Breath, It's Going To Be OK
We still don't know yet if Joe Biden or Donald Trump won the Presidential election but we have unofficial 2020 election night results for Roosevelt Island Election Districts from the NYC Board of Elections.
Joe Biden received a total of 1832 Roosevelt Island votes, 1637 on the Democratic Party Line and 195 on the Working Families Party line.
Donald Trump received a total of 381 Roosevelt Island votes, 354 on the Republican Party Line and 27 on the Conservative Party line.
The results do not include absentee ballots.
Below is the unofficial 2020 NYC Board Of Elections Roosevelt Island Presidential vote breakdown by Election Districts. Column 3 is Biden on Democratic Party Line, Column 4 is Trump on Republican Party Line, Column 5 is Trump on Conservative Party Line and Column 6 is Biden on Working Families Party Line.
Election Districts correspond to the these Roosevelt Island locations:
- 82 Election District - Cornell Tech House, Southtown Riverwalk Buildings
- 83 Election District - WIRE Buildings
- 84 Election District - WIRE Buildings
- 85 Election District - Wire Buildings
- 86 Election District Manhattan Park Buildings
- 87 Election District - Octagon Building, Coler Nursing Facility
In 2016, Hillary Clinton received 2229 Roosevelt Island votes and Donald Trump received 331 Roosevelt Island votes.
Watching the returns last night was very stressful:
I was hoping for a stress free election night. Sigh, that’s not going to happen. How are you doing Roosevelt Island? https://t.co/PDnUttbSIJ— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) November 4, 2020
Feel much better today than last night but still ...... https://t.co/1xTbXUQrw3— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) November 4, 2020
To be clear, what Trump is doing — trashing the electoral system — is not a future threat to democracy. Not a potential threat to democracy. It is an unfolding attack on democracy. It is not just Trump venting. It is Trump corrupting and diminishing every institution he touches.— Michael Gerson (@MJGerson) November 4, 2020
.@JoeBiden will restore honor, dignity, decency and competence to the Presidency at the stroke of noon on 1/20/2021. Don’t let Trump’s absurdist spin and lies cause panic. Stay calm. Count the votes. When the counting is done it will be the end of Trump’s cancerous term— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) November 4, 2020
Count every vote.
Here's what happened at Roosevelt Island polling location yesterday.
