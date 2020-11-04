Wednesday, November 4, 2020

How Did Roosevelt Island Vote In 2020 Presidential Election - Trump Or Biden? Take A Deep Breath, It's Going To Be OK

We still don't know yet if Joe Biden or Donald Trump won the Presidential election but we have unofficial 2020 election night results for Roosevelt Island Election Districts from the NYC Board of Elections.

Joe Biden received a total of 1832 Roosevelt Island votes, 1637 on the Democratic Party Line and 195 on the Working Families Party line.

Donald Trump received a total of 381 Roosevelt Island votes, 354 on the Republican Party Line and 27 on the Conservative Party line.

The results do not include absentee ballots.

Below is the unofficial 2020 NYC Board Of Elections Roosevelt Island Presidential vote breakdown by Election Districts. Column 3 is Biden on Democratic Party Line, Column 4 is Trump on Republican Party Line, Column 5 is Trump on Conservative Party Line and Column 6 is Biden on Working Families Party Line.

Election Districts correspond to the these Roosevelt Island locations:

  • 82 Election District - Cornell Tech House, Southtown Riverwalk Buildings
  • 83 Election District - WIRE Buildings
  • 84 Election District  - WIRE Buildings
  • 85 Election District - Wire Buildings 
  • 86 Election District Manhattan Park Buildings
  • 87 Election District - Octagon Building, Coler Nursing Facility

In 2016, Hillary Clinton received 2229 Roosevelt Island votes and Donald Trump received 331 Roosevelt Island votes. 

Watching the returns last night was very stressful:

Count every vote.

Here's what happened at Roosevelt Island polling location yesterday.

