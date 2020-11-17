Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Best Roosevelt Island Egg Nog Recipe Contest - Winning Recipes Featured In MST&DA Holiday Season Musical The Ghosts All Around Us
Kimbirdlee Fadner, Assistant Executive Director of the Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) reports:
The 1st Annual Cheryl Makepeace Egg Nog Recipe Contest
CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS! The 1st Annual Cheryl Makepeace Egg Nog Recipe Contest! Email your best egg nog recipes to info@mstda.org. Deadline is midnight on Monday, Nov 23rd. Top 3 winners will be announced on Dec 4th at the MSTDA Annual Fundraiser: "THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND US": A Sneak Peek to the making of a musical. The selected recipes will be served at the performances on Dec 11-13, 2020. All events will be Live & Live Streamed through Youtube and Facebook. More details coming soon!
THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND US was commissioned by MSTDA for the Roosevelt Island community for the 2020 holiday season. Written by Jonathan Fadner and starring a multi-generational and diverse cast, this new musical will present its first staged reading on Dec 11-13th.
