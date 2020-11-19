Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Roosevelt Island Thanksgiving Food Drive Is Asking For Your Help - Make A Difference In A Neighbor's Life And Drop Your Grocery Items At 507 Main Street
According to Roosevelt Island's Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA):
MSTDA is proud to announce its first Thanksgiving Food Drive!
Starting this week and throughout the whole month of November, help us make a difference in someone’s life.
While you are out grocery shopping, consider picking up some extra items from the list below.
Our designated drop-off center is located at 507 Main Street (Music & Play Station) during the times of 4-6pm Tues, Thur & 10:30am-12pm Tues, Thur & Sat.
Or bring it when your child attends class! If class is in session, please kindly leave your items outside the door and do not enter the space during classes.
Please donate items by November 22nd. Here is a list of needed items:
Canned goods with pop-top lids are better than canned goods that require a can opener. Avoid foods packaged in glass. Do not donate foods that are past the expiration date.)
Applesauce
Brown Rice
Canned Beans
Canned Chicken
Canned Fruit in Juice, Not in Light or Heavy Syrup
Canned Stews
Canned Tomatoes
Canned Tuna in Water
Canned Vegetables, With No or Low-Sodium
Chicken, Beef and Vegetable Broths and Stock.
Crackers Dried Fruits, No Sugar Added
Dry Beans
Honey
Low-Sodium Pasta Sauce
Low-Sodium Soups
Nuts,
Unsalted Olive or Canola Oil
Peanut Butter, Or Other Nut Butters
Popcorn Kernels (Not Microwave Popcorn)
Quinoa Rolled Oats Seeds,
Unsalted Shelf Stable Milk and Milk Substitutes
Whole Grain Pasta Whole Grain,
Low-Sugar Cold Cereals
Granola Bars
Rice
Soups
Cereals
Don’t forget to include baby food
Questions? Email info@mstda.org
