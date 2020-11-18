RIOC President Announces Sportspark Pool Reopening Saturday November 18 During Town Hall Meeting Yesterday, Local Swimmer Overjoyed With News - Watch Video Of The Town Hall Hosted By Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright
During yesterday's Roosevelt Island Town Hall hosted by Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, Roosevelt island Operating Corp (RIOC) Acting President Shelton Haynes announced that the Sportspark Pool,
According to a RIOC advisory this afternoon:
Please be advised, the Sportspark Pool will reopen this Sat., Nov. 19th, with its regular operating hours.
Pool Operating Hours:
Monday – Wednesday: 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM
Saturday – Sunday: 10:30 AM – 6:00 PM
Closed Thursday and Friday.
We thank you for your patience during this time and apologize for any inconvenience.
Upon learning of the Sportspark Pool reopening, swimmer Roberta Kleinman remarked:
OMG!!! I am overjoyed with the news!
Here's the full Town Hall Meeting hosted by Ms Seawright with:
- Mr. Haynes,
- Coler resident and activist Vincent Pierce,
- Cornell Tech Assistant Director of Community And Government Affairs Jane Swanson,
- Roosevelt Island Historical Society President Judy Berdy and
- Roosevelt Island Residents Association President Rossana Ceruzzi
