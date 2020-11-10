RIOC Says Public Safety Department Determined Citizen App Report Of Shots Detected On Roosevelt Island To Be Unfounded - NYPD Says Roosevelt Island Safest Neighborhood In NYC
Following last month's shooting incident at the Octagon parking lot, any report of gunshots on Roosevelt Island raises alarms by residents, even though Roosevelt Island is considered to be the safest neighborhoods in NYC according to the NYPD.
A tipster sent in this Citizens App report of shot detected on Roosevelt Island
Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC Public Safety Department Chief Kevin Brown:
Does PSD have any reports of shots fired on Roosevelt Island in the last few days. Screenshot of Citizens App below sent yesterday describes “shots detected”. The incident may have taken place yesterday or day before. Any info on this report of shots being fired?RIOC spokesperson Jessica Cerrone replied::
This report was determined to be unfounded by our Public Safety Department .
0 comments :
Post a Comment