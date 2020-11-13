Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend - Subway, Tram, Ferry & Citibike - Keep Your Social Distance And Wear Face Covering On Public Transportation - Tram Cabin Social Distancing Capacity Increased To 35 Passengers
According to the MTA, there is Roosevelt Island F train service to and from Manhattan this weekend.
You all look so boo-tiful! 👻— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) October 31, 2020
Thank you for riding with us and wearing your masks 🎃😷 pic.twitter.com/zGGZBMwd5e
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
While we continue to follow social distancing and align our operations with New York Forward guidance, we also continue to incrementally increase the number of passengers permitted on the Tram. Tram capacity will increase on Sunday, November 1st, from 20 to 35 passengers per cabin, and we will continue to assess and gradually increase in phases.
We understand the need for this mode of transportation, however, the health and safety of our riders and operators are our priority. We appreciate your cooperation.
Yep! He did— Christine Scaduto (@cscaduto01) November 1, 2020
Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which now extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side. Citbike docking stations.
Why did they let him on the tram without a mask on in the first place? 🤔— Alessandro Monetti (@AlexMonetti_) November 1, 2020
