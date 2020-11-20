Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend - Subway, Tram, Ferry & Citibike - Keep Your Social Distance And Wear Face Covering On Public Transportation - Tram Cabin Social Distancing Capacity Increased To 35 Passengers
According to the MTA, there is Roosevelt Island F train service to and from Manhattan this weekend. E train service too.
Remember: your mask goes over your mouth AND your nose.— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) November 20, 2020
Help stop the spread by wearing your mask (correctly).
Need a mask? Ask a station agent at any booth.
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
#HappeningNow: We’re at the #RooseveltIsland F train station with Roosevelt Island Public Safety distributing FREE masks and hand sanitizer. Let’s keep our communities healthy! @RIOCny pic.twitter.com/0f1Kv54wob— Senator Jose M. Serrano (@SenatorSerrano) November 18, 2020
While we continue to follow social distancing and align our operations with New York Forward guidance, we also continue to incrementally increase the number of passengers permitted on the Tram. Tram capacity will increase on Sunday, November 1st, from 20 to 35 passengers per cabin, and we will continue to assess and gradually increase in phases.
We understand the need for this mode of transportation, however, the health and safety of our riders and operators are our priority. We appreciate your cooperation.
Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which now extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side. Citbike docking stations.
Dear @RIOCny, if you're going to allow dozens of people on the Roosevelt Island Tram, wouldn't it be safer for everyone involved to keep the roof windows open?https://t.co/Vq0BDrLWeh— Philip Boroff (@PhilipBoroff) November 20, 2020
