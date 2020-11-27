Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend - Subway, Tram, Ferry & Citibike - Keep Your Social Distance And Wear Face Covering On Public Transportation - MTA Taking Comments On Proposed Fare Changes
According to the MTA, there is Roosevelt Island F train service to and from Manhattan this weekend. E train service too.
Remember: your mask goes over your mouth AND your nose.— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) November 20, 2020
Help stop the spread by wearing your mask (correctly).
Need a mask? Ask a station agent at any booth. pic.twitter.com/PVccD6ZnFn
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
We are beginning our standard biennial process to review fares and tolls across the system.— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) November 23, 2020
Would you like to speak at one of our hearings? Registration is now open. https://t.co/ynx95Tcmnj
While we continue to follow social distancing and align our operations with New York Forward guidance, we also continue to incrementally increase the number of passengers permitted on the Tram. Tram capacity will increase on Sunday, November 1st, from 20 to 35 passengers per cabin, and we will continue to assess and gradually increase in phases.
We understand the need for this mode of transportation, however, the health and safety of our riders and operators are our priority. We appreciate your cooperation.
Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which now extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side.Citbike docking stations.
0 comments :
Post a Comment