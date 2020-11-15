You're Invited To Roosevelt Island Virtual Seminar - What Does It Mean To Age Successfully: Myths & Realities Hosted By Cornell Tech & Weill Cornell Medicine Monday November 16
Weill Cornell Medicine and Cornell Tech are hosting a virtual seminar on;
What Does It Mean To Age Successfully: Myths & Realities
tomorrow.
According to Weill Cornell Medicine/Cornell Tech:
Register for the virtual seminar here. Zoom information provided following registration. We hope you will join us virtually!
When: Monday, November 16, 2020 at 4:00 PM
This session will discuss recent findings about what it means to age successfully, and review basic information about “population aging.” The seminar will provide an understanding about the myths and realities of aging, as well as highlight the activities currently happening at the Weill Cornell Medicine’s Center on Aging and Behavioral Research.
Presented by: Sara J. Czaja, Ph.D. Professor of Gerontology Director, Center on Aging and Behavioral Research Division of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine
Here's more info on the Weill Cornell Medicine Center on Aging and Behavioral Research
