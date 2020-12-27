And The Winners Of Roosevelt Island Nisi Kitchen Snowman Building Contest Are ...
As previously reported, following last week's snowstorm,
Nisi Kitchen
invited Roosevelt Island residents to show off their
snowman building skills
and the top 3 creators would win Nisi Gift Certificates.
Here are the winning Roosevelt Island snowmen courtesy of Nisi Kitchen.
Nisi Kitchen is currently open for delivery and take out orders only since indoor dining has been ended due to the Coroanavirus Pandemic. Here's the menu.
