Thursday, December 31, 2020

Best Wishes From Roosevelt Island For A Happy And Healthy New Year In 2021 - Good Riddance 2020, Next Year Will Be Better!!!!!

Let's start 2021 with hope for a much better year.

 Best Wishes to you all for A Happy and Healthy New Year in 2021. 

The Wall Street Journal shows how 2021 New Year's celebrations are different this year all over the world.

Here's a live Times Square webcam video.

Hopefully,next year we'll be able to celebrate the New Year and end with a traditional last song from Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes together with Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band .

We're havin' a party
Everybody's swinging
Dancing to the music
On the radio
So listen, Mr. DJ
Keep those records playing
'Cause I'm having such a good time
Dancing with my baby

NEXT YEAR WILL BE BETTER111

HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE!!!!!

