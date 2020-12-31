Best Wishes From Roosevelt Island For A Happy And Healthy New Year In 2021 - Good Riddance 2020, Next Year Will Be Better!!!!!
Let's start 2021 with hope for a much better year.
The Wall Street Journal shows how 2021 New Year's celebrations are different this year all over the world.
Here's a live Times Square webcam video.
Hopefully,next year we'll be able to celebrate the New Year and end with
a traditional last song from Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes together with Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band .
We're havin' a party
Everybody's swinging
Dancing to the music
On the radio
So listen, Mr. DJ
Keep those records playing
'Cause I'm having such a good time
Dancing with my baby
NEXT YEAR WILL BE BETTER111
HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE!!!!!
0 comments :
Post a Comment