Charles Dickens, Nellie Bly, Scrooge, Jacob Marley Bob Cratchit And The Roosevelt Island NYC Lunatic Asylum Come Together In Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance New Musical Ghosts All Around Us - Buy Your Tickets To Livestream Performances This Weekend December 11-13

Charles Dickens, Nellie Bly, Scrooge, Jacob Marley Bob Cratchit And The Roosevelt Island NYC Lunatic Asylum Come Together In Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance New Musical Ghosts All Around Us
According to Roosevelt Island's local theater company, the Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA):
December 11-13, 2020 - The Ghosts All Around Us, a new musical written for Roosevelt Island! Join us for this family friendly live performance right in your living room! Information about the show, livestream tickets, dates and times can be found HERE. To read about the performance, take a look at the Digital Program.MST&DA adds:
Did you know that Charles Dickens visited Roosevelt Island the year before he wrote A CHRISTMAS CAROL? What do you get when you bring together Charles Dickens, the New York City Lunatic Asylum, Bob Cratchit, Jacob Marley, Nellie Bly, a single mother and her children grappling with today’s challenges, and a modern day Scrooge? You get The Ghosts All Around Us, a brand new musical by Jonathan Fadner and starring a diverse and multi-generational cast of Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance actors.Click here for more info and to buy tickets for the MST&DA livestream performance of Ghosts All Around Us.
Livestream ticket $20/household Show Dates & Times
Friday, Dec. 11th @ 8pm
Saturday, Dec. 12th @ 2 & *7pm
Sunday, Dec. 13th @ *5pm
*prerecorded livestream
