Thursday, December 10, 2020

Happy Hanukkah From Roosevelt Island - No Outdoor Public Menorah Lighting This Year, But Spin The Dreidel, Pass The Latkes, Adam Sandler Sings And A Bit Of History Too

Happy Hanukkah from Roosevelt Island. 

Unfortunately, there in no outdoor Hanukkah Menorah Lighting on the Rivercross lawn this year due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

We can still enjoy spinning the dreidel


 

and tasty latkes

with the Maccabeats singing group.

Yum. 

Always fun to hear Adam Sandler's Chanukah Song too.
  

And here's info on history of Hanukkah

Happy Hanukkah.

Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:17:00 PM

