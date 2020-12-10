Happy Hanukkah From Roosevelt Island - No Outdoor Public Menorah Lighting This Year, But Spin The Dreidel, Pass The Latkes, Adam Sandler Sings And A Bit Of History Too
Our city has never needed to celebrate light and faith more than this year. Happy Hanukkah to all the New Yorkers celebrating! pic.twitter.com/nNDobGYxFV— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) December 10, 2020
From our family to yours, happy Hanukkah! May this season of celebration bring you light and joy out of darkness. https://t.co/eN7J1QSIJY— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 10, 2020
Happy Hanukkah from Roosevelt Island.
As Hanukkah begins, Jill and I send our warmest wishes to everyone celebrating in the United States and around the world. We know things look a little different this year, but we hope these next eight nights are filled with family, love, and light. Chag Sameach!— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 10, 2020
Unfortunately, there in no outdoor Hanukkah Menorah Lighting on the Rivercross lawn this year due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
and tasty latkes
with the Maccabeats singing group.
Yum.
Always fun to hear Adam Sandler's Chanukah Song too.
And here's info on history of Hanukkah
