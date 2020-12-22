Happy Holidays From The Roosevelt Island Disabled Association - No RIDA Food Pantry Christmas And New Year's Day, Returns January 8 - If You Or Someone You Know Is In Need Of Food During Holidays Please Contact RIDA, They Will Try To Help
The Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) through it's free food delivery program and food pantry has been providing free food to our community during the Coronoavirus Pandemic since this past spring. RIDA President Wendy Hersh wishes everyone Happy Holidays
and
reports:
There will be no RIDA food pantry on Fridays December 25th and January 1st. We will resume on Friday January 8th. If anyone is in dire need of food during that time we will try to accomodate you. Day & time to be announced... We wish you a very Happy Holiday
If you or someone you know is in need of food during the Holidays, please email Wendy Hersh or contact through the RIDA Facebook page.
Here's Ms Hersh on the Roosevelt Island Food Pantry.
