Wednesday, December 2, 2020

How Does Fresh Direct Deliver Your Online Grocery Shopping List Order Items To Your Roosevelt Island Apartment - Watch And Find Out

Do you use online grocer Fresh Direct for any of your Roosevelt Island grocery shopping? Business Insider shows us how Fresh Direct delivers your online shopping list items to your door.

Roosevelt Island was one of the first delivery sites for Fresh Direct, being a test site location in 2002 for the online grocery delivery concept.

Fresh Direct was recently purchased by Dutch company Ahold Delhaize which is one of the largest grocery store operators in the United States.


