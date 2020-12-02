How Does Fresh Direct Deliver Your Online Grocery Shopping List Order Items To Your Roosevelt Island Apartment - Watch And Find Out
Do you use online grocer Fresh Direct for any of your Roosevelt Island grocery shopping? Business Insider shows us how Fresh Direct delivers your online shopping list items to your door.
How FreshDirect delivers 100,000 grocery orders every week pic.twitter.com/LlFWYCCHdH— Business Insider (@businessinsider) December 1, 2020
Roosevelt Island was one of the first delivery sites for Fresh Direct, being a test site location in 2002 for the online grocery delivery concept.
0 comments :
Post a Comment