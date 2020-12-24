It's Christmas Eve, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town Tonight - On The Roosevelt Island Tram Cabin Sled? Bruce Asks If You've Been Good This Year And Time For Fairytale Of New York With The Pogues And Kristi MacColl
Reports are coming in of Santa Claus sightings from all around the world. You can even follow Santa moment by moment as he travels around the world with the aid of Norad's Santa Tracker.
Santa will arrive on Roosevelt Island in a few hours. When he does, it may be on his specially designed, Reindeer powered, Roosevelt Island Tram Cabin sled.Roosevelt Island Tram Reindeer Cards from Marty Atkins
Info on getting your own Roosevelt Island Tram Reindeer memento here.
Do you remember Santa arriving last year and lighting the Roosevelt Island Tree?
Santa Claus starts the @RIOCny Roosevelt Island Holiday Tree lighting countdown and then the big moment. pic.twitter.com/r15zaZO6Iy— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) December 7, 2019
Unfortunately, the Roosevelt Island Tree lighting was cancelled this year due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
But Santa is still coming.
US military confirms pandemic won’t sideline Santa Claus https://t.co/Medm8qZ5El— The Independent (@Independent) December 24, 2020
Hope you've been good this year.
It's Christmas Eve, so time for Fairytale of New York with the Pogues & Kirsty MacCol
Merry Christmas Roosevelt Island
