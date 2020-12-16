Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Jacob Marley, Scrooge, Charles Dickens & Nellie Bly Come To Life On Roosevelt Island Stage In New Musical, The Ghosts All Around Us - Watch Montage Of Wonderful Performances by Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance From Last Weekend's Show

Last weekend, the Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) live streamed performances of their new musical, The Ghosts All Around Us, from Good Shepherd Chapel. According to MST&DA:

Did you know that Charles Dickens visited Roosevelt Island the year before he wrote A CHRISTMAS CAROL? What do you get when you bring together Charles Dickens, the New York City Lunatic Asylum, Bob Cratchit, Jacob Marley, Nellie Bly, a single mother and her children grappling with today’s challenges, and a modern day Scrooge? You get The Ghosts All Around Us, a brand new musical by Jonathan Fadner and starring a diverse and multi-generational cast of Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance actors.
Enjoy this montage of wonderful performances by the MST&DA of The Ghosts All Around Us.

Click on full screen icon at bottom right of video for better viewing.

Credit to: 

  • Director: Steven Eng 
  • Musical Director: Justin Ramos 
  • Assistant Director: Jonathan Fadner 
  • Stage Manager: Zackry Childers 
  • Featuring: Madison Abdul, 
  • Jeanne Castagnaro, 
  • Russ Cusick, 
  • Gina Enock, 
  • Kimbirdlee Fadner, 
  • Jaqueline Lucid, 
  • Jed Resnick, 
  • Ty Scanlan, 
  • Brenna Stein, 
  • Jonathan Stein, 
  • Julian Stein and
  • the talented MSTDA Kids Cast! 

This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Office of Ben Kallos

                                                                                         Image From MST&DA

MST&DA performed The Ghosts All Around Us at Roosevelt Island's NYC Council Member Ben Kallos'Virtual Holiday Party yesterday too.

