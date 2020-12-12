Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, RIOC And NYC Test & Trace Corp Bring Free Covid-19 Mobile Test Site To Roosevelt Island Today And Tomorrow - Roosevelt Island 10044 Zip Code 7 Day Positive Test Rate Increases From 0.27% To 3.17 % Since November 21
Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer together with the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) and the NYC Health & Hospital Test & Trace Corp brought a free mobile Covid-19 Test Site to Good Shepherd Plaza today.
About 75 Roosevelt Island residents lining up this morning for free Covid-19 testing at Good Shepherd Plaza mobile site. Testing available on Roosevelt Island today and Sunday. @galeabrewer @BenKallos @RIOCny @RiocCeo https://t.co/zygom5cHQJ pic.twitter.com/Qey9K3ST8w— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) December 12, 2020
Early bird catches the worm....in this case a good spot to get a Covid test 😁 @ 7:24am #COVID19testing #rooseveltisland #ny1 #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/S33ufvo34X— mrs (@itsElizaRo) December 12, 2020
Pretty organized. Must sign up via the QR code on van. Sent us up by 2's. Was done by 8:15am.— mrs (@itsElizaRo) December 12, 2020
I spoke with Bourough President Brewer today at the Covid-19 Test site.
Manhattan Borough President @galeabrewer got @NYCHealthSystem Mobile Covid 19 Test & Trace Van to Roosevelt Island today and tomorrow. Line takes about an hour. Will be back tomorrow too. https://t.co/zygom5cHQJ pic.twitter.com/gLKZ77fsMC— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) December 12, 2020
Roosevelt Island Public Safety Officers were on hand to assist those waiting in line.
A resident who stopped by the Covid-19 test site early in the morning expressed concerns about:
... A Too-small mini-van, not-disability-friendly, hardly well-ventilated, I’m wondering how they’ll sterilize between each person tested — this Is a poor substitute for what we had in July....
I asked a Test & Trace Corp representative on site who said that if anyone was uncomfortable about the van, or could not get in, the technician would do test outside.
I also asked if we could get info about number of tests given and percentage of positive results from the Roosevelt Island mobile Covid-19 Test site this weekend. Borough President Brewer said she would try and get that info for us.
According to the NYC Department of Health, the Roosevelt Island zip code 10044 most recent 7 day Covid 19 reporting data for December 3 -December 9 shows of 347 people tested, 11 were positive for a 3.17% positive rate
As previously reported:
... the Roosevelt Island zip code 10044 most recent 7 day Covid 19 reporting data for November 30-December 6 shows of 395 people tested, 9 were positive for a 2.28% positive rate....and:
... The Roosevelt Island zip code 10044 7 day Covid 19 reporting data for November 21-27 showed of 278 people tested, 7 were positive for a 2.52% positive rate...
and:
... For the seven days ending November 21, Roosevelt Island zip code 10044 had a lower positivity rate of 0.27%...
RIOC plans to open a Covid-19 Testing site facility in the former NY Public Library space later this month. The facility will be operated by a private medical practice, Swift Emergency Care Testing. No further info on the medical practice available at this time.
UPDATE 8:45 PM:
A wonderful gesture, but unfortunately, the hours weren't as advertised (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.). At 5:45 p.m., with about 5-6 people in line, they weren't taking anyone else. Couldn't get a PSD explanation beyond "They're closed," so don't know if it'll be the same on Sunday.— Peter Szekely (@peszeke) December 13, 2020
