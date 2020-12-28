Monday, December 28, 2020

NYPD Emergency Services Rescues Dog Stuck In Roosevelt Island Bridge Grating Under Walkway Above East River This Morning

A Tipster reported this morning NYPD activity on the Roosevelt Island Bridge and in the East River below.

I asked Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department Chief Kevin Brown

What is happening at the Roosevelt Island Bridge this morning 

Chief Brown replied:

There was a dog rescue on the bridge by NYPD Emergency service unit . A small dog was stuck in the grating. The dog was rescued with no injuries and traffic is flowing normal.  

The dog had a tag on but no owner was anywhere to be found. The NYPD took custody of the dog and is attempting to locate the owner. 

 I followed up asking the NYPD:

This morning, the NYPD Emergency Services Unit rescued a dog stuck in grating on the Roosevelt Island Bridge. Do you have any more info on what happened? Was the dog with it's owner, lost or a stray? What type of dog? Do you have a picture of the dog rescue? Was traffic disrupted - how long?

                                                                                                Image From NYPD Special Ops

A  NYPD spokesperson replied:

Please be referred to the following:

