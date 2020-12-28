NYPD Emergency Services Rescues Dog Stuck In Roosevelt Island Bridge Grating Under Walkway Above East River This Morning
A Tipster reported this morning NYPD activity on the Roosevelt Island Bridge and in the East River below.
I asked Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department Chief Kevin Brown
What is happening at the Roosevelt Island Bridge this morning
Chief Brown replied:
There was a dog rescue on the bridge by NYPD Emergency service unit . A small dog was stuck in the grating. The dog was rescued with no injuries and traffic is flowing normal.
The dog had a tag on but no owner was anywhere to be found. The NYPD took custody of the dog and is attempting to locate the owner.
This morning, the NYPD Emergency Services Unit rescued a dog stuck in grating on the Roosevelt Island Bridge. Do you have any more info on what happened? Was the dog with it's owner, lost or a stray? What type of dog? Do you have a picture of the dog rescue? Was traffic disrupted - how long?
A NYPD spokesperson replied:
Please be referred to the following:
Early this AM #ESU responded to the Roosevelt Island Bridge when this little dog somehow got wedged under the walkway, over the water— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) December 28, 2020
ESU cut the roadway & lowered themselves down to conduct the rescue🐾@ASPCA reunited “Sam” with his owner through social media
Excellent work! pic.twitter.com/PPsc49v81L
