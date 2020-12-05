Saturday, December 5, 2020

On International Volunteer Day, NYC Emergency Management Dep't Community Emergency Response Team Members Deployed To Help Manage Traffic At Roosevelt Island Motorgate Ramp During Saturday Farmers Market - You Can Volunteer To Be A NYC CERT Too

The NYC Emergency Management Department recognized members of their Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) today on International Volunteer Day.


CERT members were deployed on Roosevelt Island in the cold and rain helping to manage traffic at the Motorgate ramp during today's Saturday Farmers Market including CERT member and Roosevelt Island resident Frank Farance
NYC CERT members have been active on Roosevelt Island including helping at the Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) food pantry during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Mr Farance gives us a tour and explains logistics of organizing the food pantry.  

More info on CERT and how to volunteer here.

