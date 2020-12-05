On International Volunteer Day, NYC Emergency Management Dep't Community Emergency Response Team Members Deployed To Help Manage Traffic At Roosevelt Island Motorgate Ramp During Saturday Farmers Market - You Can Volunteer To Be A NYC CERT Too
The NYC Emergency Management Department recognized members of their Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) today on International Volunteer Day.
New York City Community Emergency Response Teams (NYC CERTs) are groups of dedicated volunteers who help to prepare their communities for different types of disasters. For more information, visit https://t.co/B74xbq9m1k. #InternationalVolunteerDay: https://t.co/VNAyfeYlyR.— NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) December 5, 2020
CERT members were deployed on Roosevelt Island in the cold and rain helping to manage traffic at the Motorgate ramp during today's Saturday Farmers Market including CERT member and Roosevelt Island resident Frank Farance
(RIDA) food pantry during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Mr Farance gives us a tour and explains logistics of organizing the food pantry. More info on CERT and how to volunteer here.
