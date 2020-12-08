Roosevelt Island Based Leonardo Suarez Paz/Piazzolla 100 Nuevo Tango, Jazz Fusion Concert And Modern Dance Ballet Free Live Stream Performance From Good Shephed Chapel Sanctuary Saturday December 12
Olga Suarez Paz is a Roosevelt Island resident and Executive Director of Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100 /Suarez Paz TANGO.
On December 12, Leonardo Suarez Paz Tango/Piazzolla 100 will present from Roosevelt Island's Good Shepherd Chapel Sanctuary a free live streaming concert described as an:
... interdisciplinary show infused with jazz, rock and modern dance - a tango show for the new century featuring an orchestra and dancers of the all female Nuevo Tango Ballet....
You can watch the concert premier starting 4 PM on Saturday December 12 here.
According to Ms Paz:
Our current project Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100 is dedicated not only to Leonardo's mentor, Astor Piazzolla, an Argentine born New Yorker, but to promoting the arts of the immigrants and celebrating their invaluable contribution to our culture and society.
PIAZZOLLA 100 calls Roosevelt Island it's home, both administratively and creatively. It engages over 50 artists locally and internationally and is the only professional performing arts entity on the island. A lot of the work created by the company in the last two decades was created for tours, television and recordings, our mission with PIAZZOLLA 100 and all of our current work is to establish a public presence Roosevelt Island and to share with our community the work being created here for NY and international theaters, so that the residents may enjoy a richer cultural and artistic environment and engage in promoting unity, inclusion, equality and liberty - the central themes of what every immigrant comes here in search of.
The multidisciplinary project connects people and artists across generations and cultures and includes music (chamber & symphonic), dance, interdisciplinary performance, literature, cinema and education and functions as a non for profit entity under the sponsorship of the New York Foundation for the Arts.
The project recreates Tango as an elevated, contemporary and relevant art form, infusing it with modern choreographic elements and influences from classical, jazz and popular music.
This program is dedicated to Liberty, the central theme of our 2021 festival and previews the interdisciplinary show, El Nuevo Tango. Featuring Grammy winning and Latin Grammy nominated Leonardo Suarez Paz, tango orchestra, tango dance and an all female Nuevo Tango Ballet. Challenging artistic, sociocultural and gender constructs, this show takes us to the forefront of the genre and expresses the real present art of Nuevo Tango today.
Meet Leonardo Suarez Paz.
Click here for more info and to watch the live streaming concert Saturday December 12 at 4 PM here.
Last summer, Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100 performed at the FDR 4 Freedoms Park. You can watch it here.
