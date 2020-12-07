Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel On Cornell Tech Campus Seeking To Fill Sales Director Position - Plans To Open In First Quarter 2021 Subject To Coronavirus Pandemic Developments
The Graduate Hotel
located on the Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech campus planned to open last July but was delayed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. A Graduate Hotel representative reported yesterday:
We continue to target a Quarter 1 for opening; developments with the Covid pandemic and restrictions will play a big factor in exactly when, but definitely no earlier than mid February.
Highgate Hotels will be the operator of The Graduate Hotel and they are currently seeking to fill the Director of Sales position. According to Highgate Hotel's:
... Overview
The Director of Sales is primarily responsible for leading & driving top line revenue strategy for traditional sales related segments to include group, volume transient & catering. The individual is additionally responsible for staying ahead of market trends, market share movement and ongoing competitive hotel analysis, while directing the property sales teams (rooms & catering) to insure budgeted revenues are met or exceeded. The Director of Sales is also responsible for developing and implementing a marketing communications plan designed to achieve the desired positioning for the hotel, as well as managing the sales and marketing budget that supports revenue attainment....
And:
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree preferred in Marketing
- At least 3 years’ experience as a sales leader, with prior hotel sales experience.
- Experience dealing with/communicating with ownership groups and asset management.
- Proficient in managing/using sales automation (DELPHI) & PMS systems.
A 13-foot statue of artist Hebru Brantley’s iconic Flyboy is ready to welcome guests in the Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel Lobby upon opening.
Stay tuned for more info and job listings.
