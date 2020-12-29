Roosevelt Island Public Comment Session During This Evenings RIOC Board Of Directors Meeting - Questions About Holiday Lights, Firefighters Field Comfort Station, Public Safety, Bike Ramp, Budget & More. But No Answers
During this evening's Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Directors Meeting Public Session, RIOC Director Michael Shinozaki noted that by law, RIOC Directors are not required to have "interactive feedback" with the public during these Public Sessions and that allowing the public to comment or question is a "courtesy".
Bellow is video from tonight's Public Session.
More info on tonight's RIOC Board meeting at post yesterday.
