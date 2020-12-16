Roosevelt Island Resident Hosting Zoom Q&A With Manhattan District Attorney Candidate Dan Quart Thursday December 17 - Watch Manhattan DA Candidate's Forum On Racial Justice Too
Roosevelt Island resident Ellen Polivy reports:
Please join me at a Virtual Meet and Greet for Dan Quart who is running for Manhattan DA to bring “real progressive change”.
I know Dan for a long time. We served on the community board together. Over a year ago, I invited some friends to my living room to hear Dan speak about his ideas on reforming criminal justice in New York City. He is challenging the damaging approach of Cyrus Vance . At that time Dan Quart was the only declared candidate for Manhattan DA. His thoughtful ideas impressed me as having the potential to change the trajectory of generations of families.
Turns out, many of his ideas from his meeting were echoed this summer in the demands of the Black Lives Matter protesters and in the recent Keynote speech from PNHP by Dr. Rhea Boyd about policing, racism and COVID. When you have a spare 40 minutes, watch her powerful call for action. It will break your heart and hopefully move you to vote for a Progressive to be the next Manhattan DA.
I invited Dan Quart back on zoom to talk to a potentially larger audience who now don't have to cram into my living room.
There are now 8 or 9 candidates running for this office. We can only make an informed decision by learning about each candidate. This is a start. Please listen to Dan and ask him tough questions.
No charge to attend. No obligation. just come, listen and ask questions. This is not a fund raiser.
According to the Gotham Gazette, there are:
... nine candidates running in the 2021 Democratic primary for Manhattan District Attorney. Incumbent Cy Vance has not declared whether or not he plans to run for reelection, but he has not been actively fundraising for another run and has not appeared at any of the early forums...The Manhattan District Attorney candidates include:
- civil rights attorney Tahanie Aboushi;
- former Principal Deputy State Attorney General Alvin Bragg;
- former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Liz Crotty;
- former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Diana Florence;
- former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Lucy Lang;
- decarceration activist and civil rights attorney Janos Marton;
- public defender Eliza Orlins;
- Assemblymember Dan Quart; and
- Tali Farhadian Weinstein, the former general counsel to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.
Click here for more information from the Gotham Gazette on the Manhattan District Attorney's race. Also, watch this October 13WNYC, Gothamist and the CUNY School of Law Manhattan District Attorney candidates forum as they discuss and debate their visions for racial justice.
0 comments :
Post a Comment