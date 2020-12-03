Roosevelt Island Residents Invited To Cornell University Institute Of Politics And Global Affairs Virtual Post Election Debriefing: The Future Of American Democracy Friday December 4
Cornell Tech Assistant Director of Community and Government Affairs Jane Swanson invites Roosevelt Island residents to a panel discussion on The Future Of American Democracy. According to Ms Swanson
Hello Roosevelt Islanders! This panel discussion (tomorrow) promises to be fascinating and may be of interest to many of you. See registration info below. Take care. Jane
The 2020 presidential election tested the political system and pushed American democracy close to the brink. President Donald J. Trump and many of his supporters continue to claim that the election was beset with fraud.
This Democracy 20/20 panel will look back at a turbulent election cycle and consider how effectively the U.S. political system will weather these historic challenges. Some key questions we'll discuss include:
- Will the 2020 election ultimately show American democracy to be resilient, or will our political institutions and norms deteriorate toward authoritarianism?
- How will the Biden presidency shape these trends?
- What will this election mean for Congress, the states, the Republican and Democratic parties—and the future of American politics?
This Democracy 20/20 event is co-sponsored by the American Democracy Collaborative, the Einaudi Center, and the Institute of Politics and Global Affairs.
Panelists
Frances Lee, Princeton University
Christopher S. Parker, University of Washington, Seattle
Paul Pierson, University of California at Berkeley
Moderator Robert C. Lieberman, Johns Hopkins University
