Roosevelt Island Seniors Association Holiday Village For The Entire Family December 4-6 At Good Shepherd Plaza, Live Jazz Music, Unique Gifts, Sweets & Refreshments - Sock, Toy & Gloves Donation Drive Too
According to
Roosevelt Island Seniors Association
(RISA) President Barbara Parker
Email RISA for more info or visit their web and Facebook page.
Hi Everyone! Join Us!
The Roosevelt Island Senior Association Presents
A Holiday Village Event For The Entire Family
Friday, Saturday & Sunday December 4th, 5th and 6th 3:00pm - 6:30pm
Featuring Live Jazz Music, Vocalist,
A Variety of Vendors' Unique Gifts Sweets, Hot Refreshments Toy, Glove and Sock Drive And More....
