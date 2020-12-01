Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Roosevelt Island Seniors Association Holiday Village For The Entire Family December 4-6 At Good Shepherd Plaza, Live Jazz Music, Unique Gifts, Sweets & Refreshments - Sock, Toy & Gloves Donation Drive Too

According to Roosevelt Island Seniors Association (RISA) President Barbara Parker

Hi Everyone! Join Us! 

The Roosevelt Island Senior Association Presents 

A Holiday Village Event For The Entire Family 

Good Shepherd Plaza 

Friday, Saturday & Sunday December 4th, 5th and 6th 3:00pm - 6:30pm 

Featuring Live Jazz Music, Vocalist, 

A Variety of Vendors' Unique Gifts Sweets, Hot Refreshments Toy, Glove and Sock Drive And More....

Email RISA for more info or visit their web and Facebook page.

