Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend - Subway, Tram, Ferry & Citibike - Keep Your Social Distance And Wear Face Covering On Public Transportation - Take A Virtual Ride On The Vintage Holiday Nostalgia Train
According to the MTA, there is Roosevelt Island F train service to and from Manhattan this weekend. E train service too.
For a more pleasant subway experience, take a Virtual Holiday Nostalgia Train Ride
It's chilly outside today! Remember your mittens, your scarf and of course, your mask. pic.twitter.com/GH2PRb0u3A— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) December 7, 2020
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
All aboard! The Virtual Holiday Nostalgia Train is now "in service" at https://t.co/zUHAaYH83Q!— NY Transit Museum (@NYTransitMuseum) November 29, 2020
Take a virtual seat on our vintage fleet, see behind-the-scenes footage of our 1930s R1/9 cars and celebrate the magic of NYC Transit during the holidays with us, right at home. pic.twitter.com/ZOR8zCEf7J
While we continue to follow social distancing and align our operations with New York Forward guidance, we also continue to incrementally increase the number of passengers permitted on the Tram. Tram capacity will increase on Sunday, November 1st, from 20 to 35 passengers per cabin, and we will continue to assess and gradually increase in phases.
We understand the need for this mode of transportation, however, the health and safety of our riders and operators are our priority. We appreciate your cooperation.
Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which now extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side.
Also, Roosevelt Island Citbike docking stations.
