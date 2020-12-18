Friday, December 18, 2020

Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend - Subway, Tram, Ferry & Citibike - Local TV Newscasters Remind Us To Keep Our Social Distance And Wear Face Covering On Public Transportation

There is no Roosevelt Island F Train service to Manhattan this weekend. The MTA reports:

Dec 18–21, Fri 9:45 PM to Mon 1 AM  

F No Brooklyn-bound service at 21 St-Queensbridge, Roosevelt Island, Lexington Av/63 St and 57 S

Brooklyn-bound F trains run via the E from Roosevelt Av to 5 Av/53 St. 

Trains resume regular service at 47-50 Sts.

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):

While we continue to follow social distancing and align our operations with New York Forward guidance, we also continue to incrementally increase the number of passengers permitted on the Tram. Tram capacity will increase on Sunday, November 1st, from 20 to 35 passengers per cabin, and we will continue to assess and gradually increase in phases. 

We understand the need for this mode of transportation, however, the health and safety of our riders and operators are our priority. We appreciate your cooperation.

Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which now extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side. 

Also, Roosevelt Island Citbike docking stations.

