Friday, December 4, 2020

Sponsored Post - Check Out Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket December 4 - December 10 Product Offerings, Specials & Sales Items - Online Shopping, Delivery Options, Digital Coupons, Nutritional Tips For Eating Healthy & Social Media Facebook Too

 The Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket 

invites you to check out their December 4 - Dcember 10 Weekly Flyer for Product Offerings, Specials & Sales Items


Click here to visit the Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket web site for online shopping, delivery options, digital coupons, weekly flyer and more

Foodtown Supermarket Registered Dietician Jacqueline Gomes has some nutritional, fitness, and recipe ideas to keep you healthy this holiday season.

   

 Follow Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket on Facebook

Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 4:23:00 PM

Labels:

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )