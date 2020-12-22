SPONSORED POST - Four Freedoms Park Conservancy Wishes Roosevelt Island Community Happy Holidays And Wonderful New Year- Take A Virtual Lego Train Tour And Learn More About The Park
"In these days of difficulty, we Americans everywhere must and shall choose the path of social justice…the path of faith, the path of hope, and the path of love toward our fellow man.”
Franklin D. Roosevelt October 2, 1932
The Four Freedoms Park Conservancy wishes Roosevelt Island community Happy Holidays and a wonderful New Year.
Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park is the first memorial dedicated to the former President in his home state of New York. Located on the southern tip of Roosevelt Island in New York City, it is the last work of the late Louis I. Kahn, an iconic architect of the 20th century. The Park celebrates the Four Freedoms, as pronounced in President Roosevelt's famous January 6, 1941 State of the Union speech: freedom of speech & expression, freedom of worship, freedom from want, and freedom from fear.
The PBS Channel 13 Treasures of New York. program profiled the FDR Four Freedoms Park in this video
and you can take a fantastic virtual tour of the FDR Park on this Express Lego Train.
Learn more about the Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park and visit in person:
Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park open to the Public 9am-5pm daily; closed Tuesdays & December 25
