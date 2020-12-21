Sponsored Post - Happy Holidays From Cornell Tech, Wishing Our Neighbors On Roosevelt Island A Joyous Holiday Season And A Healthy, Safe & Prosperous New Year - Tech Cafe Open This Week Until Wednesday With All Day Brunch Omelot Bar, Holiday Gift Cards Available Too
Happy Holidays From Cornell Tech
Wishing all our neighbors on Roosevelt Island a joyous holiday season and a healthy, safe and prosperous New Year.
The Cafe and Parliament will be closed December 24 - January 3.
The Cafe and Parliament are open daily 8am - 5 pm. December 21-23.
The Cafe will feature an all-day brunch omelet bar.
